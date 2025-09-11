Left Menu

Mikola Statkevich: A Defiant Stand at the Belarus-Lithuania Border

Belarusian opposition leader Mikola Statkevich rejected crossing into Lithuania after being pardoned and released thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention. Despite pressure to leave Belarus, Statkevich opted to remain, highlighting the ongoing tensions and regime's harsh tactics against opposition figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:29 IST
In a striking act of defiance, Belarusian opposition figure Mikola Statkevich refused to join other freed prisoners in crossing into Lithuania, even after their pardoning at the behest of U.S. President Donald Trump. This decision stands as a stark symbol of the ongoing struggle in Belarus.

Statkevich, captured in the no man's land at the Belarus-Lithuania border through webcam footage, chose to attempt a return to Belarus, but was stopped at the border. His actions underscore the severe conditions imposed by the Belarusian regime on its opposition figures.

Franak Viacorka, a senior figure in the exiled opposition, described the situation as a real drama, noting the cruel tactics of the regime that leave activists like Statkevich with no clear options but to stand their ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

