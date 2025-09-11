Mikola Statkevich: A Defiant Stand at the Belarus-Lithuania Border

In a striking act of defiance, Belarusian opposition figure Mikola Statkevich refused to join other freed prisoners in crossing into Lithuania, even after their pardoning at the behest of U.S. President Donald Trump. This decision stands as a stark symbol of the ongoing struggle in Belarus.

Statkevich, captured in the no man's land at the Belarus-Lithuania border through webcam footage, chose to attempt a return to Belarus, but was stopped at the border. His actions underscore the severe conditions imposed by the Belarusian regime on its opposition figures.

Franak Viacorka, a senior figure in the exiled opposition, described the situation as a real drama, noting the cruel tactics of the regime that leave activists like Statkevich with no clear options but to stand their ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)