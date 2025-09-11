Left Menu

Congress Alleges EC Bias in Voter Deletion: A Political Storm Brews

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal accuses the Indian Election Commission of partisan practices, targeting marginalized voters for deletion, allegedly to benefit the ruling BJP. Venugopal criticizes the EC's lack of transparency and urges for a fair electoral process. He highlights a perceived BJP strategy to polarize the electorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:02 IST
Congress Alleges EC Bias in Voter Deletion: A Political Storm Brews
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce accusation against the Election Commission, Congress's senior leader KC Venugopal claimed that the poll body is misusing the Special Intensive Revision process, selectively deleting voters from marginalized communities, seemingly to favor the ruling BJP.

Speaking in Kolkata, Venugopal criticized the Election Commission for acting in alleged partisanship to the government and questioned the timing of the SIR just before elections. He condemned the lack of broader political consultation for such a massive initiative.

Venugopal underscored the need for a fair election, asserting that while genuine corrections to the electoral roll are necessary, any political motivation behind voter deletion is unacceptable. He branded the BJP's actions as diversions from real issues, reaffirming Congress's stance on democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

 Congo (Kinshasa)
2
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

 Global
3
Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

 Global
4
Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025