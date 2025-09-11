Congress Alleges EC Bias in Voter Deletion: A Political Storm Brews

In a fierce accusation against the Election Commission, Congress's senior leader KC Venugopal claimed that the poll body is misusing the Special Intensive Revision process, selectively deleting voters from marginalized communities, seemingly to favor the ruling BJP.

Speaking in Kolkata, Venugopal criticized the Election Commission for acting in alleged partisanship to the government and questioned the timing of the SIR just before elections. He condemned the lack of broader political consultation for such a massive initiative.

Venugopal underscored the need for a fair election, asserting that while genuine corrections to the electoral roll are necessary, any political motivation behind voter deletion is unacceptable. He branded the BJP's actions as diversions from real issues, reaffirming Congress's stance on democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)