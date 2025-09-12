Bolsonaro's Downfall: Historic Conviction Rocks Brazil

In a landmark decision, Brazil's Supreme Court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro for plotting a coup following his loss in the 2022 presidential election. With a majority ruling, Bolsonaro becomes the first former president in Brazil to face conviction on charges of undermining democracy.

The court's ruling has drawn international attention, echoing moves against far-right figures like Marine Le Pen in France and Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines. Despite the conviction, there remains a path for legal challenges, fueled by Justice Luiz Fux's dissenting vote.

This conviction underscores the judiciary's efforts to safeguard democratic institutions against authoritarian threats and highlights the broader trend of accountability for leaders accused of attacking democratic systems worldwide.