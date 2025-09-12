Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Downfall: Historic Conviction Rocks Brazil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was convicted by Brazil's Supreme Court for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election. This marks a significant moment for Brazil's democracy, as Bolsonaro is the first former president convicted of such charges. His conviction echoes global trends against far-right leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:22 IST
Jair Bolsonaro

In a landmark decision, Brazil's Supreme Court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro for plotting a coup following his loss in the 2022 presidential election. With a majority ruling, Bolsonaro becomes the first former president in Brazil to face conviction on charges of undermining democracy.

The court's ruling has drawn international attention, echoing moves against far-right figures like Marine Le Pen in France and Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines. Despite the conviction, there remains a path for legal challenges, fueled by Justice Luiz Fux's dissenting vote.

This conviction underscores the judiciary's efforts to safeguard democratic institutions against authoritarian threats and highlights the broader trend of accountability for leaders accused of attacking democratic systems worldwide.

