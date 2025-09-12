Machar's Charges and Suspension Escalate South Sudan's Political Tensions

The political landscape in South Sudan is further destabilized as First Vice President Riek Machar is charged with murder, treason, and crimes against humanity. These charges relate to his alleged role in orchestrating ethnic militia attacks against federal forces, according to Justice Minister Joseph Geng.

President Salva Kiir swiftly responded by suspending Machar from his position, signaling an intensifying rift between the country's leading political factions. This development rekindles tensions reminiscent of the civil war from 2013 to 2018, which resulted in the deaths of around 400,000 people.

Additionally, Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol has been suspended on similar charges. As international powers call for Machar's release, concerns grow that his detention and legal proceedings may ignite further conflict in the fragile nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)