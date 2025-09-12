Left Menu

Machar's Charges and Suspension Escalate South Sudan's Political Tensions

South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar faces charges of murder, treason, and crimes against humanity related to militia attacks. His suspension by President Kiir intensifies political conflict, recalling past civil unrest. International pressure mounts for Machar's release amid fears of renewed conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:41 IST
The political landscape in South Sudan is further destabilized as First Vice President Riek Machar is charged with murder, treason, and crimes against humanity. These charges relate to his alleged role in orchestrating ethnic militia attacks against federal forces, according to Justice Minister Joseph Geng.

President Salva Kiir swiftly responded by suspending Machar from his position, signaling an intensifying rift between the country's leading political factions. This development rekindles tensions reminiscent of the civil war from 2013 to 2018, which resulted in the deaths of around 400,000 people.

Additionally, Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol has been suspended on similar charges. As international powers call for Machar's release, concerns grow that his detention and legal proceedings may ignite further conflict in the fragile nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

