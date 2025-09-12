Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Conviction: Shaping Brazil's Democratic Future

Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil, has been convicted by the Supreme Court for attempting a coup to retain power after the 2022 election loss. This landmark ruling is a significant blow to his far-right movement, stirring international reactions and testing Brazil's democratic resilience.

Jair Bolsonaro

In a historic ruling on Thursday, Brazil's Supreme Court convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro of orchestrating a coup attempt to hold onto power after his 2022 election defeat. This judgment represents a significant setback for the far-right movement fostered by Bolsonaro, as he becomes the first ex-president in Brazil's history to be convicted for anti-democratic actions.

The court's panel of five justices found Bolsonaro guilty of several charges, including participating in an armed criminal organization and organizing a coup. While the decision was not unanimous, it underscores the judiciary's resolve to safeguard democratic institutions against what it perceives as threats from the far-right.

The ruling has incited reactions from international figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump, with potential retaliatory measures on the horizon. Bolsonaro, currently under house arrest and facing a potential 40-year sentence, maintains political ambitions despite electoral disqualification, highlighting ongoing tensions within Brazil's political landscape.

