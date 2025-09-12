Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Conviction: A Turning Point in Brazil's Democracy

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted for plotting a coup to remain in power post-2022 elections. His conviction marks the first in Brazil's history for attacking democracy, reflecting a profound shift in the country's approach to safeguarding democratic institutions.

In a landmark decision, Brazil's Supreme Court has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison. The conviction, stemming from his role in a plotted coup after losing the 2022 election, signals a significant moment in the nation's efforts to uphold democratic principles against far-right influences.

Justice Carmen Lucia underscored the trial's historical context, linking Bolsonaro's actions to a turbulent past of military rule in Brazil. The ruling positions the court as a vital defender of democracy, especially as four of the five judges affirmed Bolsonaro's participation in crimes including organizing a coup and damaging state property.

This case could provoke international tensions, potentially straining Brazil-U.S. relations, as evidenced by U.S. President Trump's criticism of the verdict. With Bolsonaro barred from office until 2030, the implications of this trial extend into Brazil's future political landscape, challenging the military's historic role in governance.

