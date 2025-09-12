Global Tensions Rise: Qatar Condemns Israel's Strike Amid Gaza Crisis
Qatar's prime minister denounced Israel's recent strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, accusing Israeli leaders of neglecting hostages held in Gaza. The UN condemned the attack, raising concerns over its impact on peace efforts and hostages' return. The event highlights Qatar’s crucial mediation role amidst escalating regional tensions.
Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, spoke out against Israel's recent military strike in Doha at an emergency UN Security Council meeting. He criticized Israeli leaders for disregarding hostages held in Gaza and pledged that Qatar would persist in its diplomatic efforts to restore peace.
The strike, which targeted Hamas leaders in discussions over a US ceasefire proposal, resulted in six deaths and has further strained Israel's international relations. Sheikh Mohammed blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for hindering hopes for resolving the hostage crisis, stirring condemnations from global powers.
The ongoing conflict in Gaza, now nearly two years old, jeopardizes stability across the Middle East, with countries like the UAE warning against Israel's aggressive actions. Meanwhile, UN agencies struggle to deliver aid amid continuing hostilities and escalating humanitarian crises in Gaza.
