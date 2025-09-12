BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada': A Step Towards India's 2047 Vision
The BJP is celebrating 'Seva Pakhwada' in Rajasthan from September 17 to October 2, in alignment with the vision of 'Developed India 2047' and Prime Minister Modi's birthday. The event will include initiatives such as cleanliness drives and health camps, aiming to promote nation-first values and target the opposition's political stance.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to commemorate 'Seva Pakhwada' in Rajasthan from September 17, aligning with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the campaign for 'Developed India 2047.' The celebration spans nationwide from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with the birthdays of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.
At a recent state-level workshop, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised Prime Minister Modi's journey from a party worker to a national leader. Sharma emphasized Modi's commitment to nation-first values, integrity, and service, highlighting initiatives for housing, sanitation, electricity, and healthcare as milestones in uplifting the underprivileged.
The 'Developed India 2047' vision, as outlined by Modi, is said to be transformative, with 'Seva Pakhwada' playing a crucial role. Meanwhile, BJP leaders also criticized opposition parties, particularly the Congress, for creating hurdles in legislative processes surrounding recent bills and engaging in appeasement tactics on social media rather than addressing issues pragmatically.
