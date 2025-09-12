Finance Minister Cheema Defends AAP Against BJP's Allegations Over Disaster Relief Funds
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema addresses allegations from the BJP regarding the management of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) finances. Cheema accuses the BJP of spreading false information and emphasizes transparency with detailed spending reports, while questioning the withholding of additional funds by the central government.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has robustly defended the AAP government's management of State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF), amid accusations from the BJP of financial mismanagement.
Cheema accused BJP leaders of disseminating falsehoods to tarnish the AAP administration, affirming that all SDRF allocations and expenditures are publicly documented. The minister provided a comprehensive breakdown of funds received and spent since 2022, contesting BJP's claims.
Highlighting alleged federal inequities, Cheema challenged BJP leaders to explain the Centre's withholding of extensive funds owed to Punjab, while calling for transparency and accountability in government dealings on all sides.
