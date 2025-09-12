Left Menu

China's Surveillance Export: Fengqiao Model Tested in Solomon Islands

China has introduced its Fengqiao village surveillance model, originally designed in the 1960s under Mao Zedong, to the Solomon Islands. This effort aims to curb social unrest through data collection, involving community mapping and household monitoring. The expansion has sparked concerns over individual rights in the Solomon Islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:43 IST
China's Surveillance Export: Fengqiao Model Tested in Solomon Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has extended its village surveillance framework, the Fengqiao model, to the Solomon Islands, where Chinese police are piloting fingerprint and data collection. This export marks Beijing's latest effort to curb social unrest through data-driven methods, reminiscent of practices initiated during the 1960s under Mao Zedong.

In the Solomon Islands, a critical security partner for Beijing, Chinese police have engaged with multiple villages, incorporating the Fengqiao concept. Their integration has exposed children to the use of surveillance drones via interactive demonstrations, as highlighted by the Solomon Islands police on social media. Despite inquiries, China's foreign ministry and its Pacific envoy in Fiji have remained silent.

While some local leaders express human rights concerns, the push for a stable social order through this model continues. Critics argue it infringes on individual rights, challenging traditional customs in the Solomon Islands. Meanwhile, Chinese police have visited several villages to promote the model, indicating an interest in its broader regional application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

 India
2
China's Telecom Giants to Embrace eSIM for Apple's iPhone Air

China's Telecom Giants to Embrace eSIM for Apple's iPhone Air

 China
3
Fujian's Strategic Journey: A New Era of Chinese Naval Power

Fujian's Strategic Journey: A New Era of Chinese Naval Power

 Global
4
Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Experience for Judicial Appointments

Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Experience for Judicial Appointments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025