China has extended its village surveillance framework, the Fengqiao model, to the Solomon Islands, where Chinese police are piloting fingerprint and data collection. This export marks Beijing's latest effort to curb social unrest through data-driven methods, reminiscent of practices initiated during the 1960s under Mao Zedong.

In the Solomon Islands, a critical security partner for Beijing, Chinese police have engaged with multiple villages, incorporating the Fengqiao concept. Their integration has exposed children to the use of surveillance drones via interactive demonstrations, as highlighted by the Solomon Islands police on social media. Despite inquiries, China's foreign ministry and its Pacific envoy in Fiji have remained silent.

While some local leaders express human rights concerns, the push for a stable social order through this model continues. Critics argue it infringes on individual rights, challenging traditional customs in the Solomon Islands. Meanwhile, Chinese police have visited several villages to promote the model, indicating an interest in its broader regional application.

