C P Radhakrishnan Assumes Role as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair
On Friday, C P Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the new vice president and chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. He marked the occasion with tributes at Prerna Sthal and Rajghat, and by planting a sapling. He officially assumed his duties in the Rajya Sabha office, accompanied by key officials.
- Country:
- India
C P Radhakrishnan was sworn in as India's new vice president, taking charge as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. In a ceremonial event, Radhakrishnan paid homage to various leaders and freedom fighters at the Prerna Sthal in Parliament House.
Accompanied by Deputy Chairperson Harivansh and Parliamentary Affairs Ministers, Radhakrishnan also planted a commemorative sapling in the complex. His new role as the presiding officer was formalized with the signing of official documents in the Rajya Sabha office.
After his oath-taking, Radhakrishnan visited several memorials, including Mahatma Gandhi's at Rajghat, honoring past prime ministers as a gesture of respect and continuity in democratic traditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
INTOSAI Meetings in India Propel International Cooperation in IT Audits
UAE-India Economic Powerhouse: RAKEZ and CEPA Council Join Forces
India and France Unite Against Terrorism: A New Era of Cooperation
India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US
India's Unstoppable Progress: Maharashtra CM's Bold Vision