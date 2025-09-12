Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Assumes Role as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair

On Friday, C P Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the new vice president and chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. He marked the occasion with tributes at Prerna Sthal and Rajghat, and by planting a sapling. He officially assumed his duties in the Rajya Sabha office, accompanied by key officials.

C P Radhakrishnan Assumes Role as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair
C P Radhakrishnan was sworn in as India's new vice president, taking charge as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. In a ceremonial event, Radhakrishnan paid homage to various leaders and freedom fighters at the Prerna Sthal in Parliament House.

Accompanied by Deputy Chairperson Harivansh and Parliamentary Affairs Ministers, Radhakrishnan also planted a commemorative sapling in the complex. His new role as the presiding officer was formalized with the signing of official documents in the Rajya Sabha office.

After his oath-taking, Radhakrishnan visited several memorials, including Mahatma Gandhi's at Rajghat, honoring past prime ministers as a gesture of respect and continuity in democratic traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

