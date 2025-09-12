Left Menu

Diplomacy on Edge: Trump's Meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Amid Middle East Tensions

President Donald Trump is set to meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in New York amid heightened tensions following Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha. The meeting is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to mediate peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump plans to meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in New York. This announcement comes in the wake of Israel's controversial strike on Hamas leaders in Doha earlier this week, an attack condemned across the Middle East.

The White House has not specified the timing or agenda of the meeting, but it is understood to be part of U.S.-led efforts to broker a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's unilateral action, stating it did not serve U.S. or Israeli interests. Qatar, a key ally, has played a pivotal role in ceasefire negotiations.

Amid accusations of genocide due to Israel's military actions, Qatar continues as a mediator. The recent offensive by Israel in Gaza has resulted in significant Palestinian casualties and mass displacement. The meeting aims to address the escalating regional tensions and efforts towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

