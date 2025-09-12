Forced Exile: Belarusian Prisoners' Unexpected Journey to Lithuania

In a surprising turn of events, Belarusian prisoners were released and subsequently exiled to Lithuania on Thursday as part of a U.S.-brokered deal. The unexpected exile left many prisoners confused, especially since the majority were nearing the completion of their sentences in Belarusian jails.

The release of 52 prisoners, including an EU employee, followed an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, sparking discussions about a potential rapprochement between Washington and Minsk, although European leaders remain skeptical. The exiled opposition criticizes what it describes as forced deportations, arguing that former political prisoners should be allowed to remain in Belarus.

Prominent opposition figures, including Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, urge the West to demand that the Belarusian government allow these individuals to return home. The situation underscores the deep political divide and the human impact on those caught in the crossfire.

