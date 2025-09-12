Left Menu

Tragedy Amid Turmoil: Indian Woman's Fate in Kathmandu Unrest

Rajesh Devi Gola, a 55-year-old Indian woman, lost her life during violent protests in Kathmandu. She died while attempting to escape a hotel set on fire by anti-government protesters. Her husband, Ramveer Singh Saini, managed to survive. The protests led to Nepali PM's resignation, with 51 casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:27 IST
An Indian woman, Rajesh Devi Gola, tragically lost her life during the violent protests that engulfed Kathmandu last week. Gola, 55, was in the capital with her husband on a pilgrimage when political unrest turned their trip into a nightmare.

Gola and her husband, Ramveer Singh Saini, became trapped in their hotel after anti-government protesters set it ablaze. While trying to escape from the fourth floor using a curtain, Gola slipped and fell to her death. Saini survived, recounting their harrowing ordeal to the press.

The unrest in Nepal, spurred by corruption allegations and a ban on social media sites, resulted in 51 deaths, including Gola's. The chaos led to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation but the violence continued with protesters targeting government buildings and offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

