Tragedy Amid Turmoil: Indian Woman's Fate in Kathmandu Unrest

An Indian woman, Rajesh Devi Gola, tragically lost her life during the violent protests that engulfed Kathmandu last week. Gola, 55, was in the capital with her husband on a pilgrimage when political unrest turned their trip into a nightmare.

Gola and her husband, Ramveer Singh Saini, became trapped in their hotel after anti-government protesters set it ablaze. While trying to escape from the fourth floor using a curtain, Gola slipped and fell to her death. Saini survived, recounting their harrowing ordeal to the press.

The unrest in Nepal, spurred by corruption allegations and a ban on social media sites, resulted in 51 deaths, including Gola's. The chaos led to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation but the violence continued with protesters targeting government buildings and offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)