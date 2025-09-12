Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy
Belarus released 52 prisoners, including an EU employee, following an appeal by U.S. President Trump. While some expressed gratitude, others criticized the move as forced deportation. Opposition figures argue former prisoners should be allowed to stay in Belarus, despite fears of re-arrest or new charges upon return.
In a controversial move, Belarus freed 52 prisoners, including an EU employee, after U.S. President Donald Trump intervened. However, some of these individuals view their release with mixed emotions, as they feel forced into exile rather than returning home.
Many of the released prisoners, nearing the end of their sentences, wanted to remain in Belarus. Opposition leaders criticize the deportation, citing forced separation from families and uncertainty about returning safely. Key figures, such as Mikola Statkevich, refused to leave and returned to an uncertain future in Belarus.
While there is gratitude toward Trump's intervention, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya emphasizes that this action didn't equate to genuine freedom but rather forced deportation. She calls for the unconditional release of all remaining political prisoners, urging the West to pressure Belarus for change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
