Audio Leak Fuels Controversy Against CPI(M) Leaders in Kerala

A leaked audio clip has sparked political turmoil in Kerala, alleging senior CPI(M) leaders of amassing wealth. The clip features DYFI's Sarath Prasad making serious accusations against MK Kannan and MLA AC Moideen. While CPI(M) dismisses the claims, opposition parties demand investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:27 IST
A political storm has erupted in Kerala following the release of an audio clip allegedly implicating senior CPI(M) leaders, including MK Kannan and MLA AC Moideen, in wealth amassment. The clip features DYFI's Thrissur district secretary, Sarath Prasad, voicing serious accusations.

Both Sarath and the CPI(M) assert the conversation occurred five years ago. Kannan and Moideen had been previously investigated by the Enforcement Directorate concerning the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank case, yet no wrongdoing was found.

Opposition leaders demand a probe into the leaders' assets, citing public awareness of wealth accumulation. The CPI(M) maintains the transparency of its leaders' lives, while BJP leader V Muraleedharan claims the clip confirms long-held allegations against party officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

