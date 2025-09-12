Trump Sends National Guard to Tackle Memphis Crime

President Donald Trump unveiled plans to deploy National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, in an effort to address the city's crime issues. This decision follows last month's extraordinary federal intervention in Washington, D.C., that has sparked widespread protests.

In a statement on Fox News, Trump characterized Memphis as "deeply troubled" and asserts his administration's commitment to resolving the issue, similar to the federal takeover in the capital. He claimed that Memphis' Democratic mayor welcomed the move, though no immediate response was issued by the mayor's office.

Memphis grapples with high violent crime rates and significant poverty levels, according to FBI and U.S. Census Bureau data. This latest federal initiative is part of a broader strategy to combat urban crime, which Trump argues is a major problem despite decreasing trends in many cities.