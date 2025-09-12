Trump Sends National Guard to Tackle Memphis Crime
President Donald Trump announced the deployment of National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, to combat crime, following a similar federal intervention in Washington. Despite declining crime rates, Trump emphasizes crime in Democratic-led cities, leading to protests. Memphis' high crime and poverty rates make it a focal point.
President Donald Trump unveiled plans to deploy National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, in an effort to address the city's crime issues. This decision follows last month's extraordinary federal intervention in Washington, D.C., that has sparked widespread protests.
In a statement on Fox News, Trump characterized Memphis as "deeply troubled" and asserts his administration's commitment to resolving the issue, similar to the federal takeover in the capital. He claimed that Memphis' Democratic mayor welcomed the move, though no immediate response was issued by the mayor's office.
Memphis grapples with high violent crime rates and significant poverty levels, according to FBI and U.S. Census Bureau data. This latest federal initiative is part of a broader strategy to combat urban crime, which Trump argues is a major problem despite decreasing trends in many cities.
