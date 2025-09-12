Sushila Karki: Nepal's Pioneer Interim Leader Amid Crisis

Nepal is witnessing a historic shift in its political landscape as former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is appointed the country's interim leader. This decision follows violent anti-corruption protests that resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli earlier this week.

Sushila Karki, aged 73 and the first woman to have served as the chief justice of Nepal's Supreme Court, will take her oath at 2045 local time (1500 GMT). Her appointment was confirmed by Archana Khadka Adhikari, the information officer at the president's office.

The recent unrest has claimed the lives of at least 51 individuals, leaving more than 1,300 injured during the violence on Monday and Tuesday, escalating the urgency for stable leadership amidst the political turmoil.