Sushila Karki: The Beacon of Hope in Nepal's Political Crisis

Sushila Karki, Nepal's first female chief justice, is taking interim leadership in the midst of severe political unrest. Known for her anti-corruption stance, Karki temporarily steps into this challenging role following the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Despite limited political experience, she is hailed as a principled leader.

Updated: 12-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:03 IST
Sushila Karki, Nepal's pioneering female chief justice, is assuming the interim leadership amid one of the nation's deepest political crises in recent decades. Anti-graft protests and subsequent violence, resulting in over 50 fatalities, precipitated the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, paving the way for Karki's appointment on Friday.

Karki's reputation as a firm opponent of corruption and her defiance against powerful interests marked her tenure in the judiciary, despite an impeachment attempt against her less than a year into her service. Public support thwarted the move, and she later resigned voluntarily. "She stood by her principles, making her the ideal person to guide Nepal now," remarked Supreme Court lawyer J.L. Bhandari.

The aftermath of the recent unrest has left authorities on alert, with prohibitory orders and military patrols still in place. Karki, whose political and governance experience is limited, steps into the leadership role with significant challenges ahead. Nevertheless, her commitment to Nepal's development and inclusive leadership continues to inspire confidence among her supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

