Political Storm Erupts Over AI Video Controversy

A political storm has erupted in India after the Congress' Bihar unit shared an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The video, intended as a political critique, has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP and its allies, who have called it disrespectful and inhumane.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the video, questioning the Congress' political tactics. Meanwhile, Congress' media head Pawan Khera insisted that the video was not disrespectful, arguing it simply illustrated a fictional dialogue meant to highlight perceived shortcomings of Modi's policies.

The incident has further intensified political tensions ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar, with BJP leaders vowing to make it a national issue and accusing Congress of surpassing all limits of decorum in its political discourse.