Reservation Legacy: Tensions Rise in Vanniyar Sangam

Tensions flared at the Vanniyar Sangam office in Tindivanam as followers of PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani, clashed over tribute arrangements for reservation movement martyrs.

Scheduled for September 17, Anbumani's supporters claimed prior police approval for the event, marking the 38th anniversary of the deadly 1987 quota protests. However, Ramadoss's followers objected, resulting in a locked office, heated exchanges, and police intervention.

Amid familial fallout, with Anbumani recently expelled from PMK, both groups sought compromise as police presence grew. The event, honoring those who died in 1987, faces ongoing objections but remains a focal point of community tension.

