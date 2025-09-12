Rahul Gandhi's Call to Arms: Combat 'Vote Chori' and Reclaim Democracy
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of election fraud, urging Congress to rally against 'vote chori'. He likens BJP to the Kauravas in Mahabharata, emphasizing Congress's moral duty akin to the Pandavas. Addressing Gujarat Congress leaders, Gandhi stresses remaining focused on key issues like electoral integrity.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi has intensified his allegations against the BJP, accusing the ruling party of electoral fraud, which he describes as 'vote chori' or vote theft. Addressing Congress workers, Gandhi called for collective action to remove these so-called 'vote thieves' from power, with citizen support.
In an evocative comparison, Gandhi likened BJP and RSS leaders to the Kauravas from the Mahabharata—symbols of deceit—while depicting Congress as the righteous Pandavas, who succeed against odds. His comments were directed at rejuvenating Congress's resolve in the BJP-dominant Gujarat.
The Congress leader's remarks come in the wake of alleged voter manipulation during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite vehement denials by the BJP and the Election Commission, Gandhi rallied party leaders to keep the focus on electoral integrity, dismissing other issues like the PM's visit to Manipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sachin Pilot Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amidst Congress's Fight for Justice
Congress cadres, citizens can compel 'vote thieves' to vacate throne: Rahul Gandhi at party event in Gujarat's Junagadh.
BJP and RSS leaders are like Kauravas of Mahabharata, while Congress cadres are in role of Pandavas: Gandhi at party meet.
Spreading Cleanliness: Gujarat's Creative Approach with 'Hu Alag Chhu'
Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown