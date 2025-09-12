Rahul Gandhi's Call to Arms: Combat 'Vote Chori' and Reclaim Democracy

Rahul Gandhi has intensified his allegations against the BJP, accusing the ruling party of electoral fraud, which he describes as 'vote chori' or vote theft. Addressing Congress workers, Gandhi called for collective action to remove these so-called 'vote thieves' from power, with citizen support.

In an evocative comparison, Gandhi likened BJP and RSS leaders to the Kauravas from the Mahabharata—symbols of deceit—while depicting Congress as the righteous Pandavas, who succeed against odds. His comments were directed at rejuvenating Congress's resolve in the BJP-dominant Gujarat.

The Congress leader's remarks come in the wake of alleged voter manipulation during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite vehement denials by the BJP and the Election Commission, Gandhi rallied party leaders to keep the focus on electoral integrity, dismissing other issues like the PM's visit to Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)