Securing Ukraine: Political Support and Security Guarantees
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for rapid completion of security guarantees amid Russian drone incursions into Poland. Discussions with international advisers highlight the strategic importance, signaling political support to Kyiv, while proposing collaborative interception of Russian threats to strengthen NATO's defense framework.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that several key elements of security guarantees for Ukraine are now formalized, emphasizing the significance of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil as a testament of political backing for Kyiv.
U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, alongside national security advisers from Britain, Germany, France, and Italy, convened in Kyiv with Ukrainian officials. Zelenskiy later advocated expedited efforts on security guarantees, underlined by the recent Russian drone incursion into Poland, via the Telegram messaging app.
In his statement, Zelenskiy noted Russia's escalating aggression, posing tangible threats to Europe by deploying drones into Polish territory. He urged swift action in finalizing security guarantees and highlighted NATO discussions, proposing shared interceptions of all Russian targets to strengthen alliance defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- security
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- drones
- NATO
- Poland
- guarantees
- Kyiv
- political support
ALSO READ
High Tensions at U.N.: NATO Allies Respond to Russian Drone Incursion
Tensions Soar as US Pledges NATO Defense Amidst Russian Drone Allegations
Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Activity in Poland
Western Allies Condemn Russia's Drone Incursion into Poland
NATO Amplifies Defense Amid Russian Drone Incursion in Poland