Securing Ukraine: Political Support and Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for rapid completion of security guarantees amid Russian drone incursions into Poland. Discussions with international advisers highlight the strategic importance, signaling political support to Kyiv, while proposing collaborative interception of Russian threats to strengthen NATO's defense framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:17 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that several key elements of security guarantees for Ukraine are now formalized, emphasizing the significance of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil as a testament of political backing for Kyiv.

U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, alongside national security advisers from Britain, Germany, France, and Italy, convened in Kyiv with Ukrainian officials. Zelenskiy later advocated expedited efforts on security guarantees, underlined by the recent Russian drone incursion into Poland, via the Telegram messaging app.

In his statement, Zelenskiy noted Russia's escalating aggression, posing tangible threats to Europe by deploying drones into Polish territory. He urged swift action in finalizing security guarantees and highlighted NATO discussions, proposing shared interceptions of all Russian targets to strengthen alliance defense.

