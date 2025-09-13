Trump's Controversial Crime Combat Strategy

In a contentious decision, President Donald Trump announced plans to send National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, to fight crime. This decision follows his administration's bold police oversight in Washington, D.C. last month, a move that became a focal point amidst falling crime statistics in multiple cities.

Speaking on Fox News' 'Fox and Friends,' Trump indicated that Memphis' Democratic mayor allegedly supports the action, despite Mayor Paul Young clarifying that he did not request such a measure. Young committed to ensuring the deployment is strategically beneficial to Memphis, a city battling high crime rates and poverty levels.

The President hinted at possibly extending this federal intervention to other Democrat-leaning cities, like New Orleans and Chicago. However, it's uncertain under what legal framework these deployments will proceed, as laws like the Posse Comitatus Act restrict military involvement in domestic policing unless under rare exceptions.

