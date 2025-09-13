Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Crime Combat Strategy

President Trump announced deploying National Guard troops to Memphis to combat crime, despite local opposition. The move follows a similar strategy in Washington, D.C., amid fallen crime rates. Mayor Paul Young expressed concerns but committed to strategic implementation. Meanwhile, federal intervention remains uncertain under current legal restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 05:32 IST
Trump's Controversial Crime Combat Strategy
Trump

In a contentious decision, President Donald Trump announced plans to send National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, to fight crime. This decision follows his administration's bold police oversight in Washington, D.C. last month, a move that became a focal point amidst falling crime statistics in multiple cities.

Speaking on Fox News' 'Fox and Friends,' Trump indicated that Memphis' Democratic mayor allegedly supports the action, despite Mayor Paul Young clarifying that he did not request such a measure. Young committed to ensuring the deployment is strategically beneficial to Memphis, a city battling high crime rates and poverty levels.

The President hinted at possibly extending this federal intervention to other Democrat-leaning cities, like New Orleans and Chicago. However, it's uncertain under what legal framework these deployments will proceed, as laws like the Posse Comitatus Act restrict military involvement in domestic policing unless under rare exceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge as U.S. and UK Warships Navigate Taiwan Strait

Tensions Surge as U.S. and UK Warships Navigate Taiwan Strait

 Global
2
Operation Midway Blitz: Tensions Rise Amid ICE Shooting Incident

Operation Midway Blitz: Tensions Rise Amid ICE Shooting Incident

 Global
3
Ecuador Revamps Subsidy Strategy to Boost Social Welfare

Ecuador Revamps Subsidy Strategy to Boost Social Welfare

 Global
4
Evan Dunfee Strides to Gold in Tokyo

Evan Dunfee Strides to Gold in Tokyo

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025