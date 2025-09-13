Left Menu

Historic Visit: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Development Projects in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Manipur marks his first since ethnic violence erupted over two years ago. During his visit, security will be heightened in Imphal and Churachandpur where he is set to launch development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, affirming his commitment to the state's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-09-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 08:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on Saturday, marking his first trip to the state since ethnic violence broke out more than two years ago. During the visit, he will engage with internally displaced individuals in Churachandpur and Imphal.

Modi's itinerary includes the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for several development projects totaling Rs 8,500 crore. This initiative underscores his promise of inclusive and sustainable growth for Manipur.

Security measures have been significantly ramped up in anticipation of the visit, with both state and central forces being deployed in sizable numbers. The PM will interact with the public and inaugurate new infrastructure projects, including a new police headquarters and civil secretariat, signifying a commitment to long-term development in the region.

