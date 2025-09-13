Historic Visit: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Development Projects in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on Saturday, marking his first trip to the state since ethnic violence broke out more than two years ago. During the visit, he will engage with internally displaced individuals in Churachandpur and Imphal.

Modi's itinerary includes the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for several development projects totaling Rs 8,500 crore. This initiative underscores his promise of inclusive and sustainable growth for Manipur.

Security measures have been significantly ramped up in anticipation of the visit, with both state and central forces being deployed in sizable numbers. The PM will interact with the public and inaugurate new infrastructure projects, including a new police headquarters and civil secretariat, signifying a commitment to long-term development in the region.