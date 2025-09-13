Left Menu

UN Clash: Israel Criticizes Pakistan's 'Double Standards'

During a UN Security Council meeting, Israel accused Pakistan of 'double standards' for housing Osama bin Laden, paralleling the situation with Hamas. Pakistan defended its position, criticizing Israel's actions in Gaza and beyond. The debate re-ignited discussions on international law and terrorism policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 13-09-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 10:47 IST
UN Clash: Israel Criticizes Pakistan's 'Double Standards'

In a heated UN Security Council session, Israel lambasted Pakistan for allegedly adopting 'double standards' regarding terrorism, citing the housing and elimination of Osama bin Laden on Pakistani soil. Israel's Permanent Representative, Danny Danon, condemned Pakistan's stance, questioning why the terrorist was sheltered at all. Danon's comments were in response to the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict and the international response to terrorism.

The discussion unfolded amid the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, with Danon drawing parallels between the tragic events and recent violence involving Israel. Pakistan's UN Ambassador, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, retaliated by denouncing Israel's 'illegal aggression' in Qatar and a pattern of military actions in other countries, including Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

The debate brought to light the complexities of international diplomacy and how varying standards are applied to nations involved in counter-terrorism operations. Ahmad expressed objections to perceived disrespect by Israel, accusing it of masking its own violations. The ongoing exchange pointed to broader questions around the inconsistency in how countries are judged by international bodies.

TRENDING

1
Miraculous Heart Transplant Saves 13-Year-Old Girl

Miraculous Heart Transplant Saves 13-Year-Old Girl

 India
2
Indian REITs: A Promising Investment Opportunity

Indian REITs: A Promising Investment Opportunity

 Singapore
3
New GST rates to make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper; vehicles see price reduction: Modi.

New GST rates to make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper; vehicles s...

 India
4
India's economy grew by 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26, fastest among major economies: Modi in Mizoram.

India's economy grew by 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26, fastest among major economies: Mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025