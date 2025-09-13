UN Clash: Israel Criticizes Pakistan's 'Double Standards'

In a heated UN Security Council session, Israel lambasted Pakistan for allegedly adopting 'double standards' regarding terrorism, citing the housing and elimination of Osama bin Laden on Pakistani soil. Israel's Permanent Representative, Danny Danon, condemned Pakistan's stance, questioning why the terrorist was sheltered at all. Danon's comments were in response to the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict and the international response to terrorism.

The discussion unfolded amid the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, with Danon drawing parallels between the tragic events and recent violence involving Israel. Pakistan's UN Ambassador, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, retaliated by denouncing Israel's 'illegal aggression' in Qatar and a pattern of military actions in other countries, including Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

The debate brought to light the complexities of international diplomacy and how varying standards are applied to nations involved in counter-terrorism operations. Ahmad expressed objections to perceived disrespect by Israel, accusing it of masking its own violations. The ongoing exchange pointed to broader questions around the inconsistency in how countries are judged by international bodies.