DMK: A Legacy of Discipline and Identity

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has cemented its role as a movement preserving Tamil Nadu's identity, according to party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin. In a statement on Saturday, Stalin distinguished the DMK from other movements that cause public disturbances.

Amid actor-politician Vijay's state-wide tour, Stalin highlighted the DMK's commitment to discipline and constructive activities, contrasting it with the chaos seen during Vijay's public appearances. He encouraged party members to participate in the 'Mupperum vizha' event in Karur on September 17, marking the anniversaries of key figures in DMK's history.

Stalin expressed pride in DMK's sustained legacy and urged that no political adversaries could threaten its 75-year history. The event on September 17 will be attended by significant figures like Duraimurugan and T R Baalu, and is set to reinforce the party's enduring principles.