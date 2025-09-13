BJP's Nadda Criticizes Congress Over Modi's Late Mother Insults

In a scathing address, BJP president JP Nadda condemned the Congress party for alleged insults against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, suggesting a 'filthy mindset.' Accusations of instigating derogatory remarks were directed at the opposition, reflecting the increasing tension between the two political entities.

Nadda highlighted the inconsistency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding voter list manipulation, underscoring discrepancies in reported figures. He emphasized the development achieved under the BJP's governance in Bihar, contrasting it with the previous 'jungle raj' era associated with corruption and lawlessness.

Touching on broader national achievements, Nadda credited Prime Minister Modi for India's economic growth and poverty reduction initiatives, including improved access to essential services for millions. The BJP aims to leverage these achievements in upcoming electoral challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)