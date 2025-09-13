Left Menu

Trump Calls for Stricter Tariffs on China and Oil Sanctions on Russia

Former President Donald Trump has called for NATO countries to enact significant tariffs on China and halt oil purchases from Russia to expedite the end of the Ukraine conflict. Trump believes these actions will undermine Russia's power and claims the ongoing conflict is a result of the current US leadership.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a drastic increase in tariffs on China and urged NATO countries to stop buying oil from Russia. His statement, made on Truth Social, follows the U.S. recommendation to G7 countries to impose tariffs on nations purchasing Russian oil.

Trump emphasized the need for NATO's unified action, suggesting his readiness to implement major sanctions on Russia once NATO follows suit. He criticized the current NATO commitment level, pointing out that purchasing Russian oil weakens negotiation positions.

Positioning himself as a peacemaker, Trump claimed the Ukraine war should be resolved quickly with tariff measures, criticizing the current administration. His comments align with historical increases in U.S. tariffs on China, aiming to affect geopolitical dynamics.

