Left Menu

AI-Generated Video Sparks Controversy in Indian Politics

Delhi Police registered an FIR following a BJP worker's complaint against a deepfake video posted by the Bihar Congress unit, allegedly tarnishing PM Narendra Modi's image. The video featured Modi dreaming about his late mother, critiquing his politics. The case named unnamed individuals under various sections, causing political uproar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:42 IST
AI-Generated Video Sparks Controversy in Indian Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A legal controversy emerged after Delhi Police registered an FIR against an AI-generated video shared by the Bihar Congress unit. The video allegedly defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, prompting a formal complaint from BJP worker Sanket Gupta.

Posted on the Congress' official social media on September 10, the video depicted Modi dreaming of his late mother, who criticizes his political maneuvers in Bihar. This portrayal incited condemnation from BJP and its allies, labeling the act as 'shameful' and questioning the opposition's tactics.

The Congress defended the video, stating it did not intend disrespect. party's media head, Pawan Khera, argued that the portrayal was merely a mother guiding her son. The legal case involves charges of forgery, defamation, and criminal conspiracy against unidentified individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

 India
2
Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

 India
3
Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

 United Kingdom
4
Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025