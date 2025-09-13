AI-Generated Video Sparks Controversy in Indian Politics

A legal controversy emerged after Delhi Police registered an FIR against an AI-generated video shared by the Bihar Congress unit. The video allegedly defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, prompting a formal complaint from BJP worker Sanket Gupta.

Posted on the Congress' official social media on September 10, the video depicted Modi dreaming of his late mother, who criticizes his political maneuvers in Bihar. This portrayal incited condemnation from BJP and its allies, labeling the act as 'shameful' and questioning the opposition's tactics.

The Congress defended the video, stating it did not intend disrespect. party's media head, Pawan Khera, argued that the portrayal was merely a mother guiding her son. The legal case involves charges of forgery, defamation, and criminal conspiracy against unidentified individuals.

