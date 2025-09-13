Left Menu

Vijay's Vision: Politics Without Profit

Actor and politician Vijay emphasized his commitment to serving the people of Tamil Nadu, aiming for a state free from hunger and corruption. He stated that his political career was not motivated by financial gain but rather by a desire to provide conscientious governance.

On Saturday night, actor-turned-politician Vijay reaffirmed his dedication to entering politics solely to serve the people, not to amass wealth.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd at a campaign rally, he pledged to create a Tamil Nadu free from hunger and corruption, prioritizing governance with morality and integrity.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader questioned the importance of money, asserting he has seen enough and has no financial motives, only the intention to serve the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

