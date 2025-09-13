Ashok Gehlot Leads Charge Against 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has called on citizens to back the party's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign, warning of significant threats to democracy if elections are not free and fair.

Addressing reporters after a Congress meeting, Gehlot relayed directives from Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, urging state units to convene local meetings and gather public signatures on memoranda accusing the BJP of 'vote theft'.

Gehlot emphasized the importance of citizen participation in their signature campaign from September 15 to October 15, framing it as a civic duty to protect electoral integrity. He also urged an investigation into the alleged extra camera installations in the Rajasthan Assembly, a situation deemed 'serious' by the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)