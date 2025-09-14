Indian-Americans: A Growing Political Force in U.S. Elections

A new study reveals that Indian-Americans overwhelmingly favor Democratic candidates, contributing almost three times more to their campaigns than to Republican campaigns. The research, conducted by Karnav Popat and Vishnu Prakash of Ashoka University alongside Joyojeet Pal of the University of Michigan, analyzes data spanning over two decades.

The study, entitled "An Emerging Lobby: An Analysis of Campaign Contributions from Indian-Americans (1998–2022)," was released in September 2025. Using Federal Election Commission data compiled by OpenSecrets, the study scrutinized political donations over the years, discovering a sharp inclination towards Democratic candidates.

In the 2020 election cycle, Indian-Americans donated USD 46.6 million to Democratic candidates, compared to USD 16.3 million to Republicans. The community's contributions are largely concentrated in sectors like technology, finance, healthcare, and academia, enhancing their political clout.

