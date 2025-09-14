Left Menu

Australia's Defence Upgrade: AUKUS Pact Set to Transform Submarine Maintenance

Australia is investing $8 billion to upgrade its facilities in Western Australia under the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal with the U.S. and Britain. The plan includes building nuclear-powered submarines to counter China's Indo-Pacific ambitions. The upgrade will provide benefits for Australia, its allies, and local jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 09:10 IST
Australia is set to enhance its defence infrastructure significantly, investing A$12 billion in facilities that will support nuclear-powered submarines as part of the AUKUS pact. This ambitious plan aims to create a maintenance hub at the Henderson shipyard, preparing it to oversee future submarine activity.

The AUKUS agreement, forged with the United States and Britain, is designed to bolster Australia's military capabilities by the next decade with cutting-edge submarines to counter regional threats from China. As part of this initiative, the U.S. will provide Virginia-class submarines, while a new AUKUS-class vessel will eventually be constructed.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles has indicated confidence in the pact's progress, supported by ongoing dialogues with U.S. officials, despite a formal review by the Trump administration. The strategic importance of the pact has been echoed in Washington, ensuring strong bipartisan backing for its objectives.

