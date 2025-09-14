Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Strong Words: A Call for National Security and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of supporting terrorists instead of the Indian Army. Addressing a program in Assam, he praised the BJP's achievements while launching various development projects. Modi emphasized his government's efforts to enhance security and economic growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaldoi | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:21 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Strong Words: A Call for National Security and Development
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of Congress, asserting that the party supports anti-national forces instead of backing the Indian Army. Speaking at an event in Mangaldoi, Assam, Modi alleged that Congress harbors Pakistan-bred terrorists and infiltrators, thereby jeopardizing national security.

Modi took the opportunity to highlight BJP's achievements in Assam, inaugurating a series of developmental projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore. These initiatives include the construction of medical colleges and crucial infrastructure projects aimed at boosting the state's connectivity and economic growth.

The Prime Minister underscored the BJP's commitment to protecting India's borders from demographic shifts caused by infiltration. He called for unity in realizing the 'Viksit Bharat' vision and advocated for the purchase of 'swadeshi' goods to foster national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

 India
2
Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

 India
3
Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

 India
4
Belgium Blocks Australia's Davis Cup Comeback

Belgium Blocks Australia's Davis Cup Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025