Prime Minister Modi's Strong Words: A Call for National Security and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of Congress, asserting that the party supports anti-national forces instead of backing the Indian Army. Speaking at an event in Mangaldoi, Assam, Modi alleged that Congress harbors Pakistan-bred terrorists and infiltrators, thereby jeopardizing national security.

Modi took the opportunity to highlight BJP's achievements in Assam, inaugurating a series of developmental projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore. These initiatives include the construction of medical colleges and crucial infrastructure projects aimed at boosting the state's connectivity and economic growth.

The Prime Minister underscored the BJP's commitment to protecting India's borders from demographic shifts caused by infiltration. He called for unity in realizing the 'Viksit Bharat' vision and advocated for the purchase of 'swadeshi' goods to foster national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)