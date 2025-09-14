Nepal's Leadership Amidst Unrest: Karki's Commitment to Justice

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki vowed to bring those responsible for last week's nationwide unrest to justice. In a public statement, Karki condemned the violence and destruction, asserting these are criminal activities that must be addressed swiftly.

After assuming office in the newly-built Home Ministry edifice, Karki declared deceased protesters from the 'Gen Z' movement martyrs, promising financial compensation for their families. This comes after the movement successfully pressured former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

The rapid escalation from a social media ban protest to widespread unrest showcases underlying public dissatisfaction with corruption and government negligence. The violence has resulted in 72 fatalities, according to Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal, sparking a national call for accountability and reform.

