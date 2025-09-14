Left Menu

Nepal's Leadership Amidst Unrest: Karki's Commitment to Justice

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki addressed national unrest following anti-government protests, promising justice for violence perpetrators and aid for victims' families. Karki emphasized that the protests were not responsible for the unrest and prioritized restoring public infrastructure. Her leadership follows government's public disapproval and former Prime Minister Oli's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:18 IST
Nepal's Leadership Amidst Unrest: Karki's Commitment to Justice
Sushila Karki
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki vowed to bring those responsible for last week's nationwide unrest to justice. In a public statement, Karki condemned the violence and destruction, asserting these are criminal activities that must be addressed swiftly.

After assuming office in the newly-built Home Ministry edifice, Karki declared deceased protesters from the 'Gen Z' movement martyrs, promising financial compensation for their families. This comes after the movement successfully pressured former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

The rapid escalation from a social media ban protest to widespread unrest showcases underlying public dissatisfaction with corruption and government negligence. The violence has resulted in 72 fatalities, according to Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal, sparking a national call for accountability and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

Rally Calls for Navi Mumbai Airport to Honor Farmer Leader D. B. Patil

 India
2
Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

Indian Boxers Shine on World Stage with Historic Wins

 United Kingdom
3
Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

Panic as 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast

 India
4
Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025