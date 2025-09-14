Seismic Shifts and Political Quakes: A Snapshot of India's Sunday Headlines

On Sunday, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted northeast India and parts of West Bengal. Authorities confirmed the tremor, but no damage reports were immediately available.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched significant projects in Assam, valued at Rs 18,530 crore. Amidst this, he accused Congress of supporting Pakistan-backed terrorists and commended Assam for its actions against infiltrators.

A controversial India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai drew protests across India, with opposition parties and victims' families calling for a boycott due to Pakistan's alleged support of terrorism.

