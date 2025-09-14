Left Menu

Seismic Shifts and Political Quakes: A Snapshot of India's Sunday Headlines

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of northeast India and West Bengal. Prime Minister Modi criticized Congress for allegedly supporting terrorists and backed Assam's anti-infiltration efforts. Major projects worth Rs 18,530 crore were launched in Assam. The India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match faced protests, and the Hindi Diwas highlighted the importance of promoting all Indian languages.

On Sunday, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted northeast India and parts of West Bengal. Authorities confirmed the tremor, but no damage reports were immediately available.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched significant projects in Assam, valued at Rs 18,530 crore. Amidst this, he accused Congress of supporting Pakistan-backed terrorists and commended Assam for its actions against infiltrators.

A controversial India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai drew protests across India, with opposition parties and victims' families calling for a boycott due to Pakistan's alleged support of terrorism.

