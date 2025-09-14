Jitendra Singh Predicts Congress's Downfall Amid BJP's Resurgence

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has claimed that the Congress party is on the brink of extinction in India. Highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) growing influence in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh addressed party members at a one-day organizational workshop, stressing the significant role they play in the region's politics and development.

Singh emphasized that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, Jammu and Kashmir has experienced equal development across its regions. He urged BJP leaders to prepare to address people's issues at a fundamental level, pointing out how Congress once mocked the BJP's limited numbers in Parliament but now finds itself waning.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh supported Singh's statements and highlighted the solidarity shown by the party with Jammu and Kashmir amidst recent heavy rains and flash floods. He urged party members to focus on resolving the socio-political challenges in the region and criticized other parties for prioritizing their interests over national welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)