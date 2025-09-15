Modi's Development Push in Bihar: A Double-Engine Campaign

In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a gathering in Purnea, Bihar, where he will unveil Rs 36,000 crore worth of development initiatives. Among these is the inauguration of a newly developed airport terminal, meeting the longstanding air connectivity demand in North Bihar.

The visit will also witness the launch of the National Makhana Board. Bihar produces nearly 90% of the country's makhana, an Indian foxnut, which Modi has frequently praised as a superfood. The formation of the board has been eagerly anticipated since its announcement in the Union budget.

As Bihar gears up for state elections, Modi's visit underscores the BJP's efforts to highlight development under the 'double-engine government' narrative. Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state of local healthcare during his inspection of Purnea's Government Medical College and Hospital.