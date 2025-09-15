Left Menu

Modi's Development Push in Bihar: A Double-Engine Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Bihar's Purnea district, launch Rs 36,000 crore of development projects, and inaugurate a new airport terminal. He will also launch the National Makhana Board, emphasizing the state's role in makhana production. Bihar elections are approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-09-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 00:27 IST
Modi's Development Push in Bihar: A Double-Engine Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a gathering in Purnea, Bihar, where he will unveil Rs 36,000 crore worth of development initiatives. Among these is the inauguration of a newly developed airport terminal, meeting the longstanding air connectivity demand in North Bihar.

The visit will also witness the launch of the National Makhana Board. Bihar produces nearly 90% of the country's makhana, an Indian foxnut, which Modi has frequently praised as a superfood. The formation of the board has been eagerly anticipated since its announcement in the Union budget.

As Bihar gears up for state elections, Modi's visit underscores the BJP's efforts to highlight development under the 'double-engine government' narrative. Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state of local healthcare during his inspection of Purnea's Government Medical College and Hospital.

TRENDING

1
Algeria's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Leadership in Energy and Government

Algeria's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Leadership in Energy and Government

 Global
2
Tropical Storm Mario Regains Strength Off Mexico's Coast

Tropical Storm Mario Regains Strength Off Mexico's Coast

 United States
3
Canada's New Agency Tackles Housing Crisis

Canada's New Agency Tackles Housing Crisis

 Global
4
Cricket Controversy: The Match Beyond the Boundary

Cricket Controversy: The Match Beyond the Boundary

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025