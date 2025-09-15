"Making baseless claims": Muslim cleric slams Jagadguru Rambhadracharya's 'mini Pakistan' remark

All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has criticised Jagadguru Rambhadracharya for referring to Western Uttar Pradesh as 'mini Pakistan', calling it a "baseless claim" and saying that the spiritual leader is "misleading hindus" by giving false figures on alleged migration in various parts of the state. "He (Jagadguru Rambhadracharya) is making baseless claims, there is no foundation to this. Also, such spiritual leaders should not take the name of our enemy country - Pakistan. They are our neighbours, but enemies, so there is no need for him to mention that name," the Jamaat president told ANI on Monday.

Referring to claims of migration in Sambhal, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, the muslim cleric reiterated harmony between communities, and said that spiritual leader is "misleading Hindus." "As far as the migration in Sambhal, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut is concerned, there is no migration there; Hindus and Muslims are living together. Populations of both Muslims and non-Muslims have increased in these places. Here are only 20% Muslims in the entire country and 80% are non-Muslims, while the spiritual guru suggests otherwise and is misleading for Hindus," he said.

Earlier on September 14, spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya reiterated his 'Western UP is like a mini Pakistan' remark and said that many people are dominating Hindus in Uttar Pradesh to migrate. Speaking to ANI, the Spiritual leader said, "I am saying this today as well. Why are Hindus migrating so much from Sambhal? In Meerut and Muzaffarnagar as well, many people are dominating Hindus. What wrong did I say?"

Earlier on August 29, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fiercely attacked opposition parties, alleging that a conspiracy was attached to alter the demography of Sambhal. "Hindus were selectively targeted under Samajwadi Party and Congress rule. Back then, conspiracies aimed to reduce the Hindu population and alter demography. Today, the double-engine government will not tolerate such divisive politics; anyone attempting to change the state's demography will have to migrate from the state," said the CM.

Earlier, a a three-member panel appointed to investigate the Sambhal violence case submitted its report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The report also mentions key details about the demographic changes in Sambhal, where, at one point, the Hindu community members comprised 45 per cent, but their number has since decreased to 20 per cent. On 24 November 2024, violence erupted during a court-ordered Archaeological Survey of India survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. The violence had resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals. (ANI)

