No handshake at India-Pak match planned to derive political mileage, says Patole in swipe at BJP

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday claimed the victorious Indian teams act of not shaking hands post the Asia Cup cricket match with Pakistans players was scripted with the aim of deriving political mileage.India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha did not engage in the customary handshake during the toss for their Group A contest and even after the end of the match on Sunday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:41 IST
Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday claimed the victorious Indian team's act of not shaking hands post the Asia Cup cricket match with Pakistan's players was ''scripted'' with the aim of deriving political mileage.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha did not engage in the customary handshake during the toss for their Group A contest and even after the end of the match on Sunday. A handshake between captains of both teams during coin toss before matches in international cricket is, however, a convention and not specified as a rule.

Talking to PTI, Patole said attention was being diverted from inflation, unemployment, farmers' plight etc and problems of citizens with such issues as part of a ''BJP plan''.

''The BJP wants to cook political bread on India-Pakistan issues. The sindoor of our sisters was wiped off (referring to the April 22 Pahalgam attack) but the Union government allows India to play against Pakistan. The players were told not to shake hands,'' he alleged.

He also backed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claim that gambling to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore took place during the match.

Speaking on the appointment of Acharya Devvrat on Monday as governor of Maharashtra, Patole alleged such gubernatorial posts were being ''politicised'' by the Narendra Modi government. President Droupadi Murmu last week appointed Devvrat to discharge functions of the governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, after C P Radhakrishnan demitted office due to his election as the country's next Vice-President. Devvrat, 66, has been the governor of Gujarat since 2019.

Patole also slammed Prime Minister Modi's visit to Manipur on September 13, his first since violence between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

The mainstream media did not show the ground reality during the PM's visit, whereas social media was full of posts detailing public anger, Patole alleged.

