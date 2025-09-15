Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says US, Israel continue to stand together

Israel and the United States will continue to act together to protect the two countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday at a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio's visit to Israel comes amid tensions with fellow U.S. allies in the Middle East over Israel's strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar and expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"Rubio's visit is a clear message that America stands with Israel in face of terror," Netanyahu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)