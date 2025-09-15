Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav calls for more military schools across strategic locations in country

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:48 IST
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called for setting up more military schools across strategic locations in the country, saying such institutions play a crucial role in producing skilled officers capable of safeguarding national security without collateral damage.

In a long post on X, Yadav, an alumnus of Military School in Dholpur, congratulated the institution on completing its centenary and credited it for shaping his personal and public life.

''It is a revered institution where I imbibed the essence of true patriotism, discipline, camaraderie and a balanced lifestyle -- lessons that have indelibly shaped my personal and public lives,'' he wrote.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister expressed gratitude to teachers, administrators, staff and batchmates for instilling progressive values and said the need of the hour is to embrace cutting-edge tactics of new-age warfare and technology in such schools.

''As our nation's borders stand exceptionally sensitive, beset by turmoil and encroachment in frontier zones, we fervently advocate for establishing more 'military schools' across strategic locations,'' he said.

The SP chief said these institutions ought to embrace cutting-edge tactics of new-age warfare and state-of-the-art technology, nurturing supremely skilled and well-trained military officers adept at safeguarding the country's defence without collateral damage to lives and property.

''Military prowess begets peace, for it is the diminution of strength or an imbalance in power equilibrium that historically ignites conflicts. Positive power precipitates peace, and peace fosters progress and development,'' he said.

