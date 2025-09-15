SC ruling on Waqf Act: Slap on arrogance of BJP-led Centre, says Cong's Naseem Khan
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Monday termed the Supreme Court's interim order staying several provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 as a ''slap on the arrogance'' of the BJP-led Union government.
The Supreme Court put on hold several key provisions, including the clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years can dedicate a property as waqf, but refused to stay the entire law.
The apex court also pressed pause on the powers given to a Collector to adjudicate the status of waqf properties and ruled on the contentious issue of non-Muslim participation in Waqf Boards, directing that the Central Waqf Council should not have more than four non-Muslim members out of 20, and State Waqf Boards not more than three of 11.
The ruling party believed its brute majority allowed it to bulldoze the Parliament, Khan, a Congress Working Committee member and former Maharashtra minister, said in a statement.
''The Supreme Court's decision has once again exposed the Modi government. Today's order is a slap on their arrogance and a reminder that even the strongest majority cannot silence the Constitution,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty on head among 3 red rebels killed in gunfight in Jharkhand
3 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
State Department says Rubio is heading to Qatar after meeting with Netanyahu in Israel, reports AP.
3 killed, 10 injured in head-on collision between truck, van in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum: Police.
J'khand Police to launch campaign against red-rebels using traditional musical instruments