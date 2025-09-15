Army jawan who died on duty cremated at his village in Himachal Pradesh

Left Menu

The mortal remains of 26-year-old Army jawan Ajay Singh Thakur, who died while on duty, were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village in Himachal Pradeshs Bilaspur district on Monday.Thakur died due to a silent heart attack while on duty in Karnataka, according to an official spokesperson.His body reached Chaleli village on Monday, and was consigned to flames after performing the rituals. Thakurs seven-year-old son lit the pyre in the presence of family members and hundreds of villagers.

The mortal remains of 26-year-old Army jawan Ajay Singh Thakur, who died while on duty, were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Monday.

Thakur died due to a silent heart attack while on duty in Karnataka, according to an official spokesperson.

His body reached Chaleli village on Monday, and was consigned to flames after performing the rituals. Thakur's seven-year-old son lit the pyre in the presence of family members and hundreds of villagers. Even as the locals mourned his death, the jawan's wife and parents were inconsolable on Monday. Thakur had come home on a month's leave in June, the family said. Thakur joined the Army in July 2018. His elder brother Vijay Singh is also in the Army and is currently posted in Sikkim.

He is survived by his father Dharam Singh Thakur, mother Meera Devi, wife Diksha Thakur and son Arjun Thakur.

Former Congress minister Ramlal Thakur and BJP MLA Randhir Sharma were present during the cremation and paid tribute to the soldier.

