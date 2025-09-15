BJP 'working like a gang': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the BJP was ''not a political party but working like a gang'' as he demanded a proper investigation into the allegations against advocate Akhilesh Dubey in Kanpur.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was referring to the case of Kanpur lawyer Dubey who is accused of running an extortion racket by allegedly filing fake rape cases against businessmen. An SIT probe has allegedly named several police and Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) officials, with multiple FIRs filed and arrests made.

''In Kanpur, such serious cases have come to light involving murders, blackmailing, fake encounters, land deals and money transactions that if they are properly investigated, the entire government will be exposed,'' Yadav told reporters.

''Even IPS officers are involved and settlements are happening at the chief minister's residence and office. This is a new trend, a new way of running the state.

''If action is taken in all these matters, the entire face of the government will be exposed. Even if only Kanpur cases are properly investigated, it will completely expose the government showing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not a political party but a gang, operating like a gang there,'' the SP leader claimed.

Yadav accused the BJP government of running the state ''with pressure'' tactics rather than by the ''Constitution and law'' and cited recent cases in Kaushambi and Ghazipur as examples.

Responding to a question on reports of assault on Indian journalists in Nepal, the SP chief said, ''This is not an insult to any individual. It is a failure of foreign policy. The BJP government's foreign policy has completely failed. People are being insulted in other countries.'' In a bid to woo the Vishwakarma community, Yadav announced that if voted to power in 2027, a grand golden statue of Lord Vishwakarma would be installed at the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow.

''The riverfront will become one of the most prestigious sites in the country,'' he said, urging the community to support his party.

On the issue of employment, Yadav reiterated that his party opposed the outsourcing of jobs and would ensure permanent jobs with reservation benefits if voted to power. He also flagged the shortage of staff in state medical colleges, saying it was affecting students' education.

He accused the BJP government of diverting attention from core issues such as urban flooding, stray cattle menace and ''unfulfilled'' Smart City promises by stoking controversies, including through ''provocative'' statements from seers.

Referring to a video he shared on social media, Yadav alleged that the family of a man who died in Ghazipur was pressured into ''accepting a compromise'' after initially demanding justice.

In the Ghazipur case, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted an SIT to probe the death of the man, a BJP worker, who was injured allegedly in police lathicharge last week.

''From Ghazipur to Ghaziabad, even BJP's own MLAs and ministers are sitting on protests against the police and administration,'' Yadav said, accusing ruling party leaders of shielding illegal activities, including fake goods rackets.

Yadav said the people of Uttar Pradesh had ''made up their mind to wipe out the BJP from the state this time''.

He alleged that the BJP government has ruined education, healthcare and law and order.

''There are not enough professors and staff in medical colleges. This government has made medical education expensive. How will children from poor families become doctors now? How will they afford costly medical education? ''The BJP government has destroyed the medical institutions built during the Samajwadi government,'' he alleged, and claimed that the research centre established at the Lucknow Cancer Institute has been ''ruined'' by this government.

Taking potshots at CM Adityanath, Yadav called him a ''copycat CM'', alleging that he merely imitates Delhi.

''Whatever agenda the BJP government in Delhi sets, he copies it. They have no plan for Uttar Pradesh,'' Yadav said.

He accused the BJP of spreading hatred and being ''enemies of business and trade.'' ''They are negative people. Wherever offerings (donations) are high, they reach there to loot. The BJP has no concern for the development of Mathura. During the Samajwadi government, extensive work was done for the development of Mathura-Vrindavan, including the construction of a ropeway,'' he said.

Yadav said the people of the state want progress and prosperity. ''BJP leaders are liars. They have done no work. The BJP is doing nothing except (making) money and politics,'' Yadav alleged.

He accused the ruling party of depriving society of education and snatching away the rights and opportunities of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak -- backwards, Dalits, minorities).

''In the Samajwadi system, everyone will get respect and opportunities. People need to be made aware. This time, we will not allow the BJP to loot votes,'' he said.

