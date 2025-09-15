Left Menu

Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 23:13 IST
Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Donald Trump that Israel planned to attack Hamas leaders in Qatar before last week's strike occurred, Axios reported on Monday, citing Israeli officials.

The White House has said it was notified only after missiles were in the air, giving Trump no opportunity to oppose the strike but the White House knew earlier, even if the timeline to stop it would have been tight, Axios reported, citing seven Israeli officials.

