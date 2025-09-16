Israel reiterates attack on Hamas leaders in Doha 'wholly independent'
JERUSALEM, Sept 15 - The Israeli prime minister's office reiterated in an X post on Monday that Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha was a "wholly independent" Israeli operation.
Axios reported earlier that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Donald Trump that Israel planned to attack Hamas leaders in Qatar before last week's strike occurred.
