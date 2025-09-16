Left Menu

Israel reiterates attack on Hamas leaders in Doha 'wholly independent'

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-09-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 01:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

JERUSALEM, Sept 15 - The Israeli prime minister's office reiterated in an X post on Monday that Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha was a "wholly independent" Israeli operation.

Axios reported earlier that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Donald Trump that Israel planned to attack Hamas leaders in Qatar before last week's strike occurred.

