Kerala Unveils Vision 2031 Seminars: Charting the Path to Progress
Kerala's Left government has announced Vision 2031, a series of state-wide seminars to discuss future development paths. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the campaign, which includes discussions across 33 themes, from social progress to economic growth. Results will be shared in a larger seminar in January.
The Left government in Kerala has launched an ambitious initiative, Vision 2031, targeting the state's progressive path forward as it marks 75 years since its inception.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed in a Facebook post that the campaign's logo was unveiled recently, symbolizing the state's forward-thinking agenda.
The seminars, spanning all districts throughout October, aim to gather innovative ideas across 33 themes. Ministers, alongside Indian and international experts, will lead sessions, culminating in a January seminar to synthesize the insights for Kerala's development.
