UN Envoy Geir Pedersen Steps Down Amid Syrian Turmoil

Geir Pedersen, the UN's special envoy to Syria, is resigning after nearly seven years in the role amid the nation's ongoing conflict. Appointed in 2018, Pedersen faced challenges in implementing a political solution. Despite setbacks, he urges international support for Syria's transition and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:23 IST
Geir Pedersen, the UN's special envoy to Syria, has announced his resignation, concluding nearly seven years amidst Syria's protracted conflict. Speaking to the UN Security Council, he emphasized the necessity for international support as Syria grapples with deep political and social divides.

Pedersen, 69, was tasked with executing UN Security Council Resolution 2254, targeting a political resolution to the civil war which began in 2011 after a fierce government crackdown on protests. Despite his efforts, a solution to the conflict has remained elusive as the nation was split into factions.

Pedersen remains hopeful, stressing that with determined negotiation, Syria can achieve unity and overcome current odds. This announcement concludes his extensive diplomatic career, which included roles like Norway's representative in peace efforts in Lebanon and Palestine.

